Spirit Airline Flight Attendant’s On Plane Proposal is Hilarious

You may spend quite a bit of time flying back and forth between Jersey and Florida on Spirit Air flights, so I wanted to tell you about the in-flight proposal the flight attendant on a Spirit flight made this week that caught everyone by surprise, even his co-workers.

Video of the surprise proposal came from passenger Regev Gur, who said he filmed it on a flight from New York City to Miami, catching a male flight attendant getting down on one knee in front of his female flight attendant partner.

The attendant, with his plane PA system phone in hand, knelt down in front of his co-worker, saying...

“We have an awesome announcement we would love to share with you guys. This doesn’t usually happen on an aircraft, but this man is about to propose. That’s right, this man is about to propose."

“Propose a great offer on Spirit Airlines!” he announces, to the applause and laughter of passengers.

“This is the best flight attendant I’ve ever had,” said Gur about the prank on Twitter. Credit: Regev Gur via Storyful

Hey, sometimes we give Spirit Airlines a hard time, so I wanted to show one of their employees at their best and funniest.

Here's the video...

