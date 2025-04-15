Spirit Named #1 Airline in the USA

My favorite airline has been named the best airline in the entire country for 2025!

Congratulations to Spirit Airlines!

I love flying Spirit out of Atlantic City International Airport, and I do it at least three to four times each year.

I find Spirit to be easy to book, affordable, mostly on time, and very comfortable. (I will confess, I usually book Sprit's "Big Front Seat", so that certainly adds to my comfort.

Spirit Airlines Edges Closer To Bankruptcy Filing Getty Images loading...

Spirit Airlines named best overall airline

Wallethub, in its most recent study, found Sprit to be its Best Airline.

Wallethub looked at nine of the country's largest airlines and based their findings on things like cancellations, delays, costs, in-flight comfort, and more.

Sprit came out on top, followed by Skywest Airlines and Delta.

Spirit Airlines fared very well, with high scores in the categories of cancelled flights, mishandled baggage, price, and age of their planes.

Most of the airlines, including Sprit, had great scores when it comes to injuries and accidents.

Spirit Airlines Edges Closer To Bankruptcy Filing Getty Images loading...

Spirit is the most affordable airline

In addition to being the best overall airline, Spirit finished at the top for Most Affordable Airline.

For 2025, the average cost to fly with Spirit is 4.56 cents per mile.

By contrast, Envoy Airlines costs 17.02 cents per mile.

Spirit Airlines Reports Quarterly Loss And Forecasts A Loss Next Quarter As Well Getty Images loading...

Spirit is the safest airline

This is an important factor every time you fly: Wallethub also named Spriit Airlines the Safest Airline.

When it comes to fatal accidents and injury accidents, Spirit Airlines came in with a perfect score.

Congratulations to Spirit Airlines - it's a big victory for my favorite airline!

