Ah, yes. Spring has officially arrived. The trees in your yard have buds, flowers are popping up out of the ground... and that pile of stuff in your garage or basement that you haven't touched since 1997 is still sitting there.

'Tis the season for some spring cleaning -- although it seems rather counterproductive to celebrate defeating winter by staying inside and missing out on some really good weather just so you can clean out your attic.

So when you are overdue for a good house purging, you have a few options. You can always have a yard sale and make a few bucks or go the route of either donating your unwanted stuff to a charity or just throw it all away.

But not so fast. Those charitable organizations don't want your 200-pound console TV from 1986 and there's a big list of stuff you can't just chuck in a trash can in New Jersey.

So let's start with Goodwill.

What you can and can't donate to Goodwill in NJ

Not only do your donations need to be in good condition, but there are some items that they will flat-out refuse to take. Some of them are quite obvious while others might surprise you.

New Jersey Goodwill stores will not accept these items Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

What you can't donate to The Salvation Army

As for The Salvation Army, here is what they won't take.

Broken appliances

OcusFocus

If it's broken, the Salvation Army doesn't want it. They're not going to spend time and money trying to fix your old microwave.

One step further, if an appliance is missing a power cord or is dirty or rusty, they won't take those, either.

Gas aopliances

MarianVejcik

If you have an appliance that runs on gas, you cannot donate it to the Salvation Army.

Large console-type TVs and stereos

Stereo - Photo: James Krudop on Unsplash

Before flat-screen TVs took over, chances are, you had a giant console television in your living room. Before you even think about hauling that hundred-pound monster down to donate it, don't waste your time. They don't want it, either.

Any TV older than 5 years

Spiderstock

The same can be said for that old tube TV that's been sitting in your garage or attic for the past couple of decades.

And note that you typically can't just throws those away or set them on your curb — check with your local municipality or county for special electronic recycling or drop-off days.

Built-in appliances: ovens, dishwashers, and microwaves

Kerri DiSalvatore/Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley

If you are ripping apart your old kitchen and that old clunker of a dishwasher is about to be replaced, the Salvation Army won't take those. Again, contact your local town or county for the proper way to dispose of those.

Vehicle parts like tires, wheels, batteries, seats, engines, etc.

lentolo

If you're about to pull the engine out of your '79 Pinto, don't drag it down to the Salvation Army.

Besides entire engines, they won't take car parts, either, like old batteries, tires, or seats.

Paint or chemicals

Vladimir1965

That half of a can of sky blue paint that's been on a shelf in your closet cannot be donated, either.

Kerosene and gas heaters

Heater - Photo: Andre Hunter on Unsplash

Back in the day, kerosene heaters were all the rage. Today, not so much. The Salvation Army will not accept those or other types of gas heaters.

Things you can't throw away in NJ

As for just throwing stuff into a trash can, the state has some pretty strict guidelines.