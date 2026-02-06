South Jersey showed up in a big way.

Thanks to the incredible generosity of our listeners, the 27th annual Cat Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon has officially wrapped—and together, we raised $164,580 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Every single dollar represents hope for children fighting cancer and other life-threatening illnesses, and peace of mind for families who never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food.

All of us at Cat Country are beyond grateful. Year after year, it’s humbling to witness the kindness and compassion of this community. The phone calls, the donations, the messages of support—each one reminds us that some of the biggest hearts in the world live right here in South Jersey.

South Jersey Saved The Lives Of SO Many Children At St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

This radiothon isn’t just a fundraiser— it’s a reflection of what happens when a community comes together for something bigger than itself.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for making the Cat Country Cares For St. Jude Kids Radiothon another unforgettable success. Your generosity is changing lives—and helping St. Jude continue its mission of finding cures and saving children.

