State of NJ Closing Menantico Ponds For Summer Due to Illegal Activities

If your plans for summer included hanging out at Menantico Ponds in Millville, you might want to rethink those summer plans.

For at least the second summer in a row, the State of New Jersey has decided to close down the wildlife area - at least several parts of it.

The New Jersey Department of Fish and Wildlife will close a total of five wildlife areas in the state for the summer: three different areas of Menantico Ponds in Millville, Cedar Lake in Williamstown, Greenwood Forest in Ocean County, Wildcat Ridge in Rockaway, and Winslow in the Hammonton area.

The reason for the closure? According to Fish and Wildlife, it's the large crowds and illegal activities the areas have attracted in the past. The state says it will have "zero tolerance" in these areas when it comes to "illegal swimming, illegal parking, and other violations."

"NJDEP Fish and Wildlife regrets having to close these areas and understands the frustration of law-abiding users of the Wildlife Management Area system and has worked hard to address these concerns and adapted this year’s seasonal closures accordingly.

If illegal activities and unsafe situations occur at any Wildlife Management Area, NJ Fish and Wildlife Conservation."

The closures will be in effect from May 25th - September 4th.

You can find more information and closure maps for the wildlife areas here.

SOURCE: New Jersey Department of Fish and Wildlife.

