Struggling EHT Restaurant Asks For Community’s Help

One of the hardest thing to do is ask for help.

One of the best things someone can do is offer that help.

If you're a resident of Egg Harbor Township, or the area, you have an opportunity to give some help to a hard-working local business owner, who's never been afraid to give back himself.

Jo Jo's Italian Grille in Egg Harbor Township

For years, Jo Jo's in EHT has been a local great part of the community.

For three decades the restaurant has been a go-to place for birthdays, anniversary, team celebrations, and more.

I know this, because I've celebrated there before.

They're also a place for great food - dine in or delivery.

A piece of local restaurant history

Chris D'Alessandro has been a part of Jo Jo's history almost his whole life. He started out at the Jo Jo's location in Pleasantville, beginning his career as a busboy. When the Egg Harbor Township location opened, he moved there as a manager.

He stayed through a couple of business sales, and eventually bought the EHT location in 2023.

Chris has always made sure Jo Jo's was involved in the community. According to a Go Fund Me page, Jo Jo's has long been a sponsor of things like "Knights of Columbus, EHT Eagles Basketball team, EHT softball team, EHTHS Project Graduation", and more.

When you're a local business owner, all kinds of community groups and organizations come to you for support. A good local business owner helps when he cans - he understands the importance of being there for his community.

Help needed

In what must be a painful admission, Ashleigh Czerwinski, has started a Go Fund Me page to, basically, keep Jo Jo's open and operating.

"It's only a matter of time until Chris will have to close the doors for good and lose everything that he has worked so hard for, along with the livelihood of his beloved employees. "

In a heartfelt note, Ashleigh says any money raised will go to pay employees, pay the rent - and basically keep the doors open through the slow winter months.

You can read Ashleigh's words here.

Great local business owner

I had the chance to interview Chris in the summer of 2024, and I found him to be a passionate guy - passionate for his food and for his community.

He's given discounts to nearby workers for AtlantiCare, first responders, and more! As mentioned above, he's given back to the community and local sports teams and organizations in many ways.

If you'd like to help out Chris - and his GREAT local business, but don't feel comfortable giving to the Go Fund Me account, there's another way to help:

Make a plan to eat at Jo Jo's or maybe order a pizza from there this week. Jo Jo's Italian Grille is located at 6106 Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township. It's in the Risley Commons Shopping Center.

You'll find the restaurant's website here. If you'd like to call and order food, their number is 609-641-8332. ( I LOVE their strombolis, cheesesteaks, and pizza!)

It isn't often we get a chance to help someone who makes our community better.

