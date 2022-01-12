The havoc smoking wreaks on our bodies is no secret and hasn't been for decades now.

Obviously, we all know that smoking is bad for us. However, we all have our vices, right? A new study shows just how smoking that particular vice is for New Jersey residents. The Garden State is expensive enough as it is.

According to a recent study, smokers in New Jersey spend, on average, about $2,754,318 over their lifetimes. If almost $3 million still doesn't deter people from wanting to kick the habit, who knows if anything will. Although, it's hard to believe that people wouldn't ditch the habit if they knew how much they'd wind up investing in it over the years.

Sources report that New Jerseyans who smoke spend a yearly average of over $57,000 per year if they smoke at least a pack a day. The data only gets crazier from here. Our sources have broken down all the areas in which NJ smokers cough up (no pun intended) the most dough due as a result of lighting up.

The Financial Cost of Smoking in New Jersey (1=Lowest, 25=Avg.):



- Out-of-Pocket Cost per Smoker – $154,351 (Rank: 38th)

- Financial-Opportunity Cost per Smoker – $1,614,762 (Rank: 38th)

- Health-Care Cost per Smoker – $256,507 (Rank: 46th)

- Income Loss per Smoker – $713,189 (Rank: 49th)

- Other Costs per Smoker – $15,509 (Rank: 43rd)

- Total Cost Over Lifetime per Smoker: $$2,754,318

- Total Cost per Year per Smoker: $57,382

Will this information be enough to get even more New Jersey residents to quit smoking? That's a hard question to answer. Still, knowledge is power, as they say...

Source: WalletHub.com

