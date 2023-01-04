In this day and age, doesn't it feel like you have to be "camera ready" at all times? Sure, you're probably not an actor and you haven't been casted on a reality TV show, but because we're so prepped to be ready to update social media, we are living in a camera-happy time, for sure.

A recent survey shined a light on all the different states in the good ole' U-S-of-A and their picture taking habits. No surprise here - New Jersey people love us a great selfie. To be fair, who wouldn't be a fan of a picture that you can. pretty much, guarantee that you'll look decent in? If it's a game of "Gas or Pass," selfies are getting "gas" all the time.

People love to hate on selfies, but we all take them. New Jersey residents take them multiple times a week, apparently. I'd even go as far as to say that if you're under the age of 40, you're probably taking them at least 2-3 times a week (if you have a life, that is.)

The most popular place to take a selfie?

You've done it, I've done it, we've all done it. Of course, that place is the bathroom. Mirror pics FTW, am I right?

Unedited selfies? Probably not

The poll from ShinySmileVeneers.com shows that 35% of people admit to editing their selfies to eliminate what they deem as flaws with their pictures. I'll be the one to say it - it's likely A LOT more than 35%. I'm betting people just didn't want to admit it in the survey.

As for New Jersey residents, people who answered the poll admitted that they like selfies that show off the bum. "Bum" as in bottom, buttocks, booty, etc. Yep, here in Jersey, we apparently take a page out of Sir Mix-A-Lot's book: we "like butts" and we "cannot lie." Butt selfies are a thing.

via GIPHY

What kind of selfies to Jersey residents love just as much as butt selfies? Gym selfies, of course.

via GIPHY

Sad to admit, a NJ stereotype might be given some weight with that last fact. Take a look at the poll and the results for yourself HERE.

Source: shinysmileveneers.com

Know what else Jersey loves to capture a good picture of? Sunsets 🌇

