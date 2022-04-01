Surprising Exotic Animals That You Can Legally Own In New Jersey

Do you own a pet?

What kind?

Most people would say a dog....or a cat....or maybe even a bunny rabbit.

But did you know there is a pretty long list of animals -- both exotic and nongame -- that you can legally own as a pet in the state of New Jersey?

So for those of you who are beyond owning your typical dog or furry cat -- I decided to do some research just for you!

I did some digging and found this list at PetHelpful.com as reference for starters.

I didn't stop there.

I also found the official rules and regulations regarding this topic at State.NJ.US which has a much more extensive list of animals you can legally own in New Jersey.

So yes, you have the green light for all of the animals shown below but be aware that some require a permit and some don't.

We couldn't find photos of some of the more unique animals so for any additional questions, go to State.NJ.US.

I have to say, some of these just don't make sense. Threatening species can be owned without regulation while teeny tiny mammals must be logged and given a permit. I don't get it.

But anyways....take a look and let's play a game.

If you had to...IF YOU HAD TO own one of the animals on this list, which would you choose and why?

10 Exotic Animals That Are Legal To Own In New Jersey Who woulda thought?

If I had to choose for myself? A Kangaroo. Just think of the money I would save on gas by jumping in my kangaroo's pouch to bounce to and from work everyday.

I wonder if he would be able to jump over traffic?

But now, how about we take a look at animals you CAN'T own in New Jersey.

Is it just me or does it make you want to own them that much more? LOL!

Let's take a look:

