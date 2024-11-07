A teenager in Atlantic City is facing a long list of weapon and drug-related charges following a SWAT Team raid.

The Atlantic City Police Department says on Thursday, their detectives and SWAT Team officers executed a court-authorized search warrant at a home on the 1600 block of Adriatic Avenue. The target of the investigation, 19-year-old Qumar Gilliam-Winborn, Jr., was taken into custody without incident.

According to authorities, inside of that home, cops recovered two handguns and five pounds of marijuana. Each handgun had been previously reported stolen from Washington, DC, and North Carolina respectively. One of the guns was equipped with a device that turned it from a semi-automatic weapon to fully automatic.

1600 block of Adriatic Avenue in Atlantic City - Photo: Google Maps

Gilliam-Winborn, Jr., is facing the following charges:

2 counts of unlawful possession of a weapon

Possession of hollow-point ammunition

Possession of a high-capacity magazine

Possession of CDS with intent to distribute

Possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone

Possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone

Maintaining a CDS production facility

2 counts of unlawful possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense

2 counts of receiving stolen property

Money laundering

Gilliam-Winborn was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department's Criminal Investigations Unit at (609) 347-5766.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.