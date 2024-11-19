Tabernacle, NJ, man arrested on child porn charges
A 29-year-old Tabernacle man has been charged for allegedly exchanging nude photos and sexually explicit videos with an underage girl he met in an online chat room.
According to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office, Fredderico Soda is facing the following charges:
- Second-degree impairing/debauching the morals of a child
- Second-degree distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM)
- Second-degree possession with intent to distribute CSAM
- Third-degree possession of CSAM
- Third-degree obscenity to a minor
Authorities say their investigation began earlier this year after they received information from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children concerning Soda's alleged online activities and the Palmer Township, PA, Police Department indicating the victim’s parents had contacted them about her online interaction with Soda.
The investigation revealed that Soda continued to interact and exchange photos with the victim after becoming aware that she was a minor. The investigation further revealed that Soda was planning to meet the victim in person, but had not done so prior to his arrest.
During the execution of a search warrant at his home, officials seized electronic devices that will be examined by detectives.
After being arrested, Soda was placed in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly pending a detention hearing in Superior Court. The case will now be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
