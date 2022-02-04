When my sister and her husband moved to a South Jersey 55+ community last fall, I got an education in the popular lifestyle of over 55 living.

Honestly, I always thought over 55 developments were for people who didn't like kids and had finally gotten to the point in their lives where they could move away from them.

What I didn't realize was over 55 living isn't nearly as much about children as it is about living in a community of people who have similar interests and needs.

Those over 55-year olds are beginning to plan the rest of their lives and they want a nice, friendly place where they spend time with others who like the things they like and are just steps away from them.

These folks are interested in finding a place to live that's low maintenance and that they can afford.

These over 55ers are also looking for fun -- be it socializing, keeping in shape, playing cards, dancing, playing pickleball, going out on the town with friends...you name it!

A good over 55 community specializes in all those things. I get it now!

Let's take a look at what our local Atlantic County 55+ communities have to offer.

I've put together a photo gallery with information about every over 55 community in Atlantic County.

You can see what their clubhouses look like and what amenities they offer.

You will also be able to see a sample home from each of the 55+ communities we have in Atlantic County.

Here's a chance to do a virtual tour through an actual house or condo and see the layout and find out how much it costs.

I hope you find this gallery has good practical information if you are considering moving to an over 55 community. It could also be a good way to compare what others have if you already live in one.

Let's take a look at all of Atlantic County's over 55 communities...

