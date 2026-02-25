If you think your emails are polished and professional, you might want to double-check that sign-off.

New research from Mailgo.ai reveals that even seasoned professionals are tripping over surprisingly simple words, which may mean they’re potentially sabotaging their credibility in the process.

After analyzing 12,680 Reddit comments discussing email mishaps, the company uncovered just how common these slip-ups really are.

Thinkstock Thinkstock loading...

The Most Mistyped Words In Professional Emails

Topping the list? “Regards,” responsible for nearly 28% of reported typos. Yes, the word you probably type daily.

READ MORE: South Jersey Is Fed Up With Email and Group Chat Alerts

Other everyday words causing problems include “but” (16.21%) and “assess” and “dear” (7.41% each). Even basic words like “bigger” and “public” cracked the top rankings. Proof that no word is too simple to fumble when you’re firing off emails between meetings.

The top 7 most misspelled words within company emails are:

1.) "regards"

2.) "but"

3.) "assess"

4.) "dear"

5.) "bigger"

6.) "public"

7.) "inconvenience"

anyaberkut anyaberkut loading...

The Biggest Email Mistakes (It’s Not Just Typos)

While misspellings lead the pack, accounting for 36.7% of reported mistakes, other email mistakes are just as cringe-worthy.

Reply-all misuse came in second (22.94%), followed by attaching the wrong file (12.88%) and sending emails to the wrong recipient (10.34%). Autocorrect fails, unintended mass emails, and forgetting attachments altogether also made the list.

READ MORE: New Survey Reveals How Often People Are Getting Sick In NJ

Considering an estimated 376 billion emails were sent and received daily worldwide in 2025, with projections climbing to 424 billion in 2026, the margin for error is MASSIVE, to say the least.

Fear In The Workplace On The Rise In The US Photo by Francisco De Legarreta C. on Unsplash loading...

Do Mistakes In Your Email Really Matter?

“In the fast-paced world of email communication, these seemingly trivial mistakes can have serious implications,” said Lennon Han, an email communications expert at Mailgo. “Precision in language is more important than ever in maintaining credibility.”

Get our free mobile app

The takeaway? Slow down. Proofread. Use spell-check. Maybe glance at that “regards” one more time before you hit send. Whenever you're emailing me, make sure you spell my name right (J-A-H-N-A) or I won't even read it.

The Most Misspelled Word In Every State Google Trends reveals what people in each state searched for when searching "how do you spell..." Here are the most common spelling questions from every state. Source: Google Trends Gallery Credit: Mikey Foley