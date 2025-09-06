We consider Taylor Swift a "local", so why not celebrate her new album with a big Taylor Swift Party!

(Although Taylor was born in Reading, Pennsylvania, she spent many of her early years' summers in Cape May County. That's some trivia every Swiftie should know!)

Taylor's 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl," is being released on October 3rd, and on that day, you can attend a special everything Taylor Swift listening party!

Taylor Swift Album Listening Party set for Tennessee Beer Hall

The special event will transform Atlantic City's Tennesse Beer Hall into a Taylor Swift paradise for three big hours.

If you're ready for glitter, sparkle, sequins, songs, and fun, this is the party for you!

The event is being hosted by Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall and Swift Suite at Evermore Estate — the #1 Taylor Swift-inspired Airbnb located in Absecon. (Find out more about Evermore Estate here.)

Guests will be welcomed to the album listening party by walking down an orange glitter catwalk, complete with a welcome from real showgirls. (Tennessee is part of Atlantic City's Orange Loop after all.)

Your ticket will include a Taylor-themed buffet and one specialty Taylor-inspired drink. There will be plenty of fun, and prizes will be awarded for best-dressed and more. One best-dressed winner will win a complimentary one-night stay for up to eight at the Swift Suite at Evermore Estate.

Tickets on Sale Now

Tickets are available now for this 21+ event. Click here to get yours.

It promises to be a night that true Swifties won't want to miss. Did we mention the music, dancing, and more? Yes, there will be a Flash Fun Photo Booth to capture it all.

