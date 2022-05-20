There are many great establishments in Atlantic County, New Jersey that offer their own unique take on chicken wings.

Our team of great family and friends assembled together to select the 20 best chicken wings in Atlantic County.

Make no mistake about it, people take their chicken wings seriously. From texture to taste and everything in between.

That’s because chicken wings are serious business. This holds true for not only the establishments that produce many varieties of the tasty treats, but also for the customers themselves who will consume more than 30 billion wings throughout America this year according to The American Poultry Association.

Wings come in many forms, tastes and sizes. They are also broken down into the common form of “flats” and “drumsticks.”

Get our free mobile app

America has had a love affair with chicken wings since 1964 when they were first created in Buffalo, New York. It’s a passion that is not going away anytime soon.

Compiling a list like this is next to impossible. But, we made the effort, so here goes. Introducing …

THE 20 BEST CHICKEN WINGS IN ATLANTIC COUNTY, NEW JERSEY

DiOrio’s Circle Cafe - Don P. Hurley DiOrio’s Circle Cafe - Don P. Hurley loading...

1. Di’ORIO’s CIRCLE CAFE

10 MacArthur Boulevard, Somers Point, New Jersey.

Juliano’s Pub & Grille - Facebook Juliano’s Pub & Grill - Facebook loading...

2. JULIANO’s PUB & GRILL

2264 Ocean Heights Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.

Tilton Inn Bar & Grill - Facebook Tilton Inn Bar & Grill - Facebook loading...

3. TILTON INN BAR & GRILL

6823 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township., New Jersey.

Ducktown Tavern & Liquors - John Exadaktilos photo. Ducktown Tavern & Liquors - John Exadaktilos photo. loading...

4. (TIE) DUCKTOWN TAVERN & LIQUORS

2400 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Pic-A-Lilli Pub - Facebook Pic-A-Lilli Pub - Facebook loading...

4. (TIE) PIC-A-LILLI PUB

231 S. Tennessee Avenue,

Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Robert’s Place - Facebook Robert’s Place - Facebook loading...

5. ROBERT’S PLACE

7807 Atlantic Avenue, Margate, New Jersey.

Irish Pub Atlantic City - Facebook Irish Pub Atlantic City - Facebook loading...

The Irish Pub Atlantic City - Facebook The Irish Pub Atlantic City - Facebook loading...

6. IRISH PUB

164 S. St. James Place

Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Charlie’s Bar - Facebook Charlie’s Bar - Facebook loading...

Charlie’s Bar - Facebook Charlie’s Bar - Facebook loading...

7. CHARLIE’S BAR

800 Shore Road

Somers Point, New Jersey.

J.D’s Pub & Grille - Facebook J.D’s Pub & Grille - Facebook loading...

8. J. D’s PUB & GRILL

45 S. New York Road

Galloway Township, New Jersey.

Gregory’s Restaurant - Gregory Gregory photo. Gregory’s Restaurant & Bar - Gregory Gregory photo. loading...

9. GREGORY’S RESTAURANT & BAR

900 Shore Road

Somers Point, New Jersey.

Hooters of Atlantic City - Facebook Hooters of Atlantic City - Facebook loading...

10. HOOTERS OF ATLANTIC CITY

2821 Boardwalk Tropicana Casino Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The Anchorage Tavern & Restaurant- Facebook The Anchorage Tavern & Restaurant- Facebook loading...

11. THE ANCHORAGE TAVERN & RESTAURANT

823 Bay Avenue

Somers Point, New Jersey.

Chickies & Pete’s - Facebook Chickies & Pete’s - Facebook loading...

12. CHICKIES & PETE’S

6055 Black Horse Pike

Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.

Facebook Facebook loading...

13. VENTURA’S OFFSHORE CAFE

2015 Shore Road

Northfield, New Jersey.

Atlantic City Bar & Grill - Facebook Atlantic City Bar & Grill - Facebook loading...

14. ATLANTIC CITY BAR & GRILL

1217 Pacific Avenue

Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Caroline’s By The Bay - Facebook Caroline’s By The Bay - Facebook loading...

15. CAROLINE’S BY THE BAY RESTAURANT & BAR

450 Bay Avenue

Somers Point, New Jersey.

Kelsey’s Atlantic City - Facebook Kelsey’s Atlantic City - Facebook loading...

16. KELSEY’S

1545 Pacific Avenue

Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House - Facebook Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House - Facebook loading...

17. VAGABOND KITCHEN & TAP HOUSE

Atlantic City & Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.

Crossroads Bar & Grill - Facebook Crossroads Bar & Grill - Facebook loading...

18. CROSSROADS BAR & GRILL

151 Philadelphia Avenue

Egg Harbor City, New Jersey.

Hangtime Bar & Grille - Facebook Hangtime Bar & Grille - Facebook loading...

19. HANGTIME BAR & GRILLE

353 E. White Horse Pike

Absecon, New Jersey.

Back Bay Ale House - Facebook Back Bay Ale House - Facebook loading...

20. BACK BAY ALE HOUSE

800 N New Hampshire Avenue

Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Well, that’s our list of the 20 Best Chicken Wings in Atlantic County, New Jersey.

We acknowledge that our list is subjective and wide open to debate.

Let us know how we did and please don’t be shy to let us know who we missed.



SOURCES : Family & Friends and The American Poultry Association.

May is Burger Month! 25 Atlantic County Burgers You Have to Try