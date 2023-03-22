The 5 Most Breathtaking Things About New Jersey

Can New Jersey be breathtaking?
You bet!
The definition of breathtaking, from the Oxford Dictionary: "astonishing or awe-inspiring in quality, so as to take one's breath away."
There are many parts of the Garden State that can really take your breath away. Exciting and fantastic is right here at home.
Here are 5 things about New Jersey that can be breathtaking:
1. The Beaches.
All up and down the New Jersey coast, you'll find beautiful, sandy beaches. Sandy Hook, Long Beach Island, Ocean City, Wildwood, and Cape May are just some of the wonderful beaches that people flock to all summer long. (And, lately, the other seasons, too!)
2. The Mountains.
Depending on where you live, you may not encounter mountains very often - if at all. The northern part of the state, though, is home to mountains, trails, ski resorts, stunning views and more.
3. The Wildlife.
It's hard to go up and down the Garden State Parkway, the Atlantic City Expressway, or other roads without seeing deer, especially in the early morning and later afternoon. There are bear - now in every county. There are also dolphin and whales - often visible from the shore.
4. The Cities.
New Jersey is home to vibrant and varied cities, all across the state. No two are alike. From Newark, to Camden, to Atlantic City, you'll find unique people, cultures, and attractions.
5. The History.
New Jersey is chock full of history - American history! From the top to the bottom, New Jersey has plenty of historical sites. From Landmarks, to Lighthouses, to Battleships. The state is one big piece of living history!