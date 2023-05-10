Let's face it in today's economy if you can find a delicious meal for under $10 that's simply delicious, well that's a winner in most people's books. What's interesting is all the different dishes from around the nation that fall into this topic. Cheapism recently did an article that featured the best "signature dish" under $10 in each state. So let's take a look at their pick for us here in the Garden State.

According to Cheapism "Sampling some of the best foods America has to offer doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag. Across the nation, each state has delicacies you can enjoy for $10 or less."

It's a famous spot in Newark that is featured for us here in Jersey. Dickie Dee's is home to the most delicious "Italian Hot Dogs". What exactly defines a classic "Italian Hot Dog"? According to Wikipedia "The basic dish consists of a cooked (usually deep-fried) hot dog placed in an Italian roll or pizza bread, and topped with a combination of fried bell peppers, onions, and potatoes. The Italian Hot Dog is a New Jersey tradition similar to Philadelphia's cheesesteak or other regional sandwiches."

Cheapism says "Head to Dickie Dee’s, where you’ll find single dogs for $6. When outside of Newark, try Tommy’s Italian Sausage and Hot Dog to taste in-house sausages at a single for under $10, and try the famous potatoes in a cup, too."

I enjoy a good Italian Hot Dog, I love the peppers and onions with the potatoes on the hot dog, it's a "super" hot dog. Let us know what you think of Dickie's "Italian Hot Dogs" and give us your review. If you have another eatery that has a delicious "Italian" hot dog, let us know and give us the details.

Dickie Dee's is located at 380 Bloomfield Ave, Newark, NJ 07107

