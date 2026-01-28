What a storm we had!

Lots of snow... and then sleet and ice. A big winter storm for New Jersey.

Are you still stuck at home? Believe it or not, the snow and ice caused a lot of people a lot of problems.

The Real Reason The Snow Plow Didn't Clear Your Driveway

OK, you want the real reason you got stuck in your driveway?

This might be painful.

The reason: It's winter. It snowed. They plowed.

Are you new here?

This happens every winter. This happens EVERYWHERE. It's just not you, not your street, not your town. EVERYWHERE!

Cities, Towns, Counties, States --- all their snow plowers face the same challenge: Do we plow the streets or do we carefully approach each and every driveway, and meticulously clean out each and every driveway approach?

Again, are you new here?

Everywhere on social media, people wonder why their driveway got plowed in. It's because that's the why it is and that's the way it's always been!

"I pay taxes!"

REALLY? YOU do? C'mon we all do!

The Snow Plowing Challenge South Jersey Faces Each Year

Here in South Jersey, on average, we get less than 10 measurable snow fall days a year. That means there are really less than 10 days or 10 multiple days that snow plows are needed.

No municipality - big or small - in our area has full-time snow plow operators on the payroll. Usually, it's employees that have other jobs, and then jump on the snow plows when needed.

You know what your taxes would be if your local town did employ full-time plow drivers?Ha!

So, we're talking people that only plow a few times a winter - if that.

Even the most seasoned snow plow operator isn't going to be able to take the time and protect every driveway. The job is to clear as many streets as possible, as quickly as possible.

In conclusion, cut these folks a break! They're doing what they can as best that they can. THANK YOU DRIVERS!

A better plan in the future might be for you to have a better plan! It WILL snow SOMETIME. You WILL need your property cleared.

OK, off my soapbox and back to shoveling.

