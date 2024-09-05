The One Item You Need to Race to Get at the Mays Landing Walmart

There aren't many times when you get to be the first to experience something completely new and different.

Sometimes that first chance might be your only chance.

Unique product coming to Walmart

According to Food & Wine, a brand new, one-of-a-kind product will be in select Walmart stores beginning September 16h - and it probably won't last long.

The product: Cinnamon Toast Crunch flavored bacon!

What?

The makers of Hormel Black Label Bacon say the new product puts together two great breakfast foods: Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal and Hormel Black Label Thick Cut Bacon.

How did they do it? The bacon is "dusted" with a coating of a powdered version of the cereal. Hormel says, "It makes a delicious sweet and savory taste."

The Hormel Bacon website even has some recipes for this uniquely-flavored bacon. How about Hormel Balck Label Cinnamon Toast Crunch Flavored Thick Cut Bacon Cinnamon Rolls? Or, Puff Pastry Twists or Bacon, Peanut Butter and Banana Sandwich? (By the way, check out some great bacon and non-bacon sandwich ideas below.)

It's time to get your bacon on!

Only available for a limited time

We hope that the bacon will be available at our local Walmarts - we just don't know. The bacon will only be available at select Walmarts and at some Kroger stores.

Maybe you get ready for a bacon-inspired road trip on September 16th!

