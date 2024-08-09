The Worst Date Idea in New Jersey Ever

If you 're looking to impress that certain someone, I guarantee, this is not the way to do it.

In anticipation of National Cinema Day, which is August 27th. the good folks at AirportParkingReservations.com put together the cost of a "movie date" in various cities in New Jersey.

One problem: Their idea really sucks.

Photo by Kilyan Sockalingum on Unsplash Photo by Kilyan Sockalingum on Unsplash loading...

The "idea: movie date

The researchers in this study looked at the overall cost of a "movie date."

For this they researched the prices in each city of two movie tickets, a meal for two, and a couple of cappuccinos. But wait - there's more.

They also determined the cost of....public transportation. Meaning...two bus tickets.

DUDE! You're going to take the girl of your dreams to dinner and a movie - and get here there on a bus! In the words tennis great John McEnroe, "You can't be serious!"

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Felipe Bustillo on Unsplash Photo by Felipe Bustillo on Unsplash loading...

What's wrong with a bus?

If this is a first date, you want to impress her. Helping her climb up the steps on a dirty, stinky New Jersey Transit bus is not the way to her heart.

If you don't have a car, and can't borrow one, make it a special occasion and fork over the money for an Uber. C'mon man, think bigger!

By the way, the study found that the cheapest city for a movie date in New Jersey is in Camden. Camden.

No offense, Camden, but I'm not taking her on a bus to see a movie in Camden.

Netflix and chillin' may be a better bet than the bus.

LOOK: Best amusement parks in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best amusement parks in New Jersey using data from Tripadvisor Gallery Credit: Stacker