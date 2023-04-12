These 3 New Jersey Boardwalks Are Among the Best in the USA

We already know we live in the most beautiful place, right along the beautiful beaches of the Jersey Shore. We have the "best" ride piers at our boardwalks in the world, in my opinion.

Let's talk rides. Your kids will love to check out every ride pier up and down the Garden State Parkway. Boardwalks at night come alive. Pt. Pleasant Beach down to Wildwood, they're all fun.

An Ocean County Jersey Shore boardwalk made the list, I love this. One of the best in the USA, YES. Can you guess which one?

The 3 Jersey Shore Boardwalks that made the "BEST" List in America, according to NBC10 Philadelphia are Atlantic City, Wildwood, and Seaside Heights.

Thanks to trendingtravel.org, there are fifteen that made the top fifteen list. Just to name a few - Daytona Beach, FL, Myrtle Beach, NC, Ocean City, MD, Santa Cruz Boardwalk, CA, and many more.

It's awesome that New Jersey boardwalks are among the best in the US. We live in New Jersey and already know how wonderful our boardwalks are here at the Jersey Shore.

When it comes to the boardwalk, what makes it special or the best for you? Is it the ride pier? Maybe it's the arcades? Is it the food, or that pizza place that you just can't wait to grab once summer is here?

All three of these New Jersey boardwalks are fun. Atlantic City has the casinos, Wildwood has the best ride piers, and Seaside Heights has the sky ride which is just amazing. We are so lucky to live in such a beautiful part of the state, I just love it.