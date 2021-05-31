I love getting outside to spend time with the fam-bam but as I posted earlier, my husband, Tony has a way of convincing me to hike in the woods. Since wrestling with giant ticks is not my thing, I looked into different options for our outdoor day trips...these are the 5 best BEACH hikes in New Jersey! Ahhhh...that's better.

These gorgeous beach hikes will fill your summer with all kinds of happy. There are all sorts of amazing beach trails in Jersey so you can work up a healthy sweat before rewarding yourself with a running dive into our beautiful ocean!

If you are a no-joke hiker then you'll want to visit Gateway National Recreation Area Loop...you can see the NYC skyline while you hike this 11 mile trail. It's located near Highlands, New Jersey the trail is primarily used for walking and running and is accessible year-round. Dogs are also able to use this trail but must be kept on leash.

If your looking for a bit of a lighter workout then you'll love the Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve Loop. This trail is close to two miles long and offers great bird-watching and a relaxing vibe.

This one is for the long-hauler! The Henry Hudson Trail: Highlands to Aberdeen

trail is 28 miles long! However, it is a very easy walk that really lets you explore the beach. If I were you, I'd bring snacks :)

If you are looking for a side of history with your beach hike then you'll love the Cape May Point Trail. You'll take in historical sites such as a lighthouse, a lake, and a stunning beach on a two-mile loop trail.

If you are a lighthouse lover then by all means take this hike...The Barnegat Lighthouse Trail. Barnegat Lighthouse is one of New Jersey's most iconic attractions, so see it for yourself on this easy, two-mile beach walk. This is my favorite so far!

Ohhh...but then we have this bonus hike...I have to agree that The Island Beach State Park Loop Trail needs to make the list...make it a top 6 list because I'm a rule-breaker! Soak up the sun and sand on this hike, which is about three and a half miles long, in Seaside Park. It's mostly a walk on the beach...like a hike should be. Are you listening Tony?

