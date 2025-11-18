Atlantic City, like the rest of the Jersey Shore is a big summer destination. Lots to do and see right on or near the beach and boardwalk.

What about when summer is gone? Are there things to do in the winter in Atlantic City?

You bet!

READ MORE: Think Summer! The Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood in June.

READ MORE: The Cheapest Places to Live in New Jersey

Get our free mobile app

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

What's the Weather Like in Atlantic City in the Winter?

Winter in Atlantic City can be - pardon me for this - a roll of the dice. The weather varies by the hour, by the day, and sometime even by the year.

Some years, we'll get a lot of snow, and sometimes almost none at all. According to Weather Spark, clouds win out over sunshine in January. High temperatures average about 45 degrees, with average lows about 30 degrees. Snow, yes, is a possibility throughout the month.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

10 Things to Do in the Winter in Atlantic City

1. Gambling. Since 1977 gambling has been legal in Atlantic City casinos. Gambling is an indoor sport. In the winter in Atlantic City, you can always gamble.

2. Island Waterpark at Showboat. A fully indoor water park. Enjoy the lazy river, the slides, and pools. Dive in!

3. Explore the casinos. Even if you don't gamble, each Atlantic City casino is a small destination in and of itself. Check out the restaurants, the shops, the shows, and attractions. People watching? Can't be beat.

4. The Hook Show at Caesar's. It's for adults only, and it's a riot if you're OK with some nudity and naughty jokes. I highly recommend!

5. Take a ride on the Steel Wheel. It's a giant Ferris wheel on the boardwalk, and it's all climate controlled gondolas. The nighttime views are fanatic from the third-largest Ferris wheel in the USA.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

6. Shop at Tanger Outlets. They're found at the end of the Atlantic City Expressway. You could spend hours in the Bass Pro Shop!

7. Have a Spa Day. Several casinos have amazing spas. Check out the spas at Borgata, Ocean, and Hard Rock. Several of the casinos also have indoor pools.

8. Check out the Atlantic City Aquarium. After being closed for a few years, the aquarium is back open. (Watch for possible seasonal hours.)

9. Go out to eat. There are a ton of places to eat - inside the casinos and out. Want a true taste of Atlantic City? Try White House Subs, Tony's Baltimore Grill, Dock's Oyster House, or the Knife and Fork Inn. (There are a lot more that we haven't mentioned.)

10. Take a winter walk on the beach and/or boardwalk. You'll probably need to bundle up, but it'll be worth it!

REFORM Alliance Gala in Atlantic City The stars showed up at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly