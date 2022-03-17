This Picturesque New Jersey Town Was Named &#8216;Coolest to Visit&#8217;

This Picturesque New Jersey Town Was Named ‘Coolest to Visit’

What makes a Jersey town "cool?"

Maybe the town has to have a landmark?

For example, Old Barney in Barnegat Light.

Photo by Emily Peraria on Unsplash
How about history? Asbury Park has a lot of that.

Photo by Ryan Loughlin on Unsplash
Perhaps it's the charm. I think of Cape May when that word is used.

Photo by Dan Mall on Unsplash
Lifestyle website The Discoverer went state by state and identified the "coolest" town in each.

They really didn't reveal what criteria they used to make their final decision.

Frankly, I don't envy the job of narrowing a choice down to one sole Jersey town.

Keep in mind that this choice wasn't just for the Jersey Shore, it was for the entire state.

Here's what the site said about the "coolest town" in Jersey.

Eight miles of beach, an oceanside boardwalk full of tasty treats and dozens of cute boutiques, Jersey’s Ocean City is nothing like what you’ve seen on reality TV shows. This old-fashioned resort town has been drawing visitors since the 19th-century and it’s no wonder with all the quaint landmarks and family-friendly vibes.
Photo by Jesse Gardner on Unsplash
Congratulations to Ocean City!

I can't argue with this choice.

The beach is clean and beautiful.

There are trendy shops like Surf Boardwalk Mall, Stainton's, and the downtown area.

Gillian's Wonderland Pier and OC Water Park are guaranteed fun.

There's also a ton of history in Ocean City. It's all documented at the historical museum.

What is "cool" is extremely subjective. I'm sure everyone isn't going to agree with The Discoverer's pick, but I'm "cool" with it.

Not only are these Jersey towns cool, they are the best places to live in the state!

