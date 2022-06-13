Cops in Brigantine are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a local church twice.

The Brigantine Police Department says they responded to St. Thomas Parish in the 300 block of 8th Street South for the report of a burglary on May 23rd. Witnesses told officers at the scene that the day before, an unknown person threw a large rock through the rear window of the parish rectory, gained entry, and money was taken.

Through an investigation, police identified Quentin C. Hunt of South Orange, NJ, as a suspect.

Authorities were also able to link Hunt to a burglary that occurred on January 12, 2020, at the same church where money was also stolen.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Hunt for both incidents, charging him with two counts of burglary, two counts of theft, and one count of criminal mischief.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Brigantine Police Department at (609) 266-7600.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

