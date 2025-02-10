Thousands are moving to New Jersey — Here’s what they’ll need to know
When someone wins the lottery in New Jersey, what's the first thing they say? Inevitably, it's "I'm moving outta here!"
That same answer can easily be applied to those who are getting ready to retire, too (at least for those who are able to retire).
Truth be told, a substantial number of people move into the Garden State every year, probably a lot more than you think. And, holy cow, are those people in for quite a culture shock.
First, if you've been seeing a lot of Virginia, Texas, and California license plates here lately, this will explain why...
And once all of those transplants settle down in New Jersey, they will — rather quickly — learn that we have quite a few quirks.
Good luck making a left turn! Haha!
One way or another, they're gonna find out we float the F-word at least two or three times per sentence, we're a little obsessed with pork roll and boardwalk pizza, and there are some cities you probably don't want to visit once the sun goes down.
So, consider this a crash course in New Jerseyisms, oh newbies of the Northeast...
