While most of us are excited about all the holiday season brings, it can be sometimes hard to remember that people seriously struggle with mental health this time of year.

Whether it's due to the death of a loved one, a family not speaking to each other, or for other reasons, not everyone is always filled with glee once the holidays roll around. For some, it can be a really difficult time. Studies show that people's feelings of loneliness can greatly intensify around the holiday season. We've all experienced this feeling at one point or another, but dealing with it around the holidays is another type of heartache entirely.

It's important to know that if you happen to be struggling with any of these issues right now, you're not alone. There are so many people dealing with grief this time of year. If you're located in the Southeast Jersey area, you should consider checking out some of the amazing grief groups that exist within the county.

In fact, there's a workshop scheduled for this week that's centered around helping people cope with grief around the holidays. Seeing everyone happy when you're anything but is a hard pill to swallow. Don't be afraid to ask for help. No one should have to feel those big feelings by themselves. Sure, it's important to feel how you need to feel, but don't be afraid to get help when you feel the crushing weight of that pain this time of year.

You're never alone.

The workshop is all set for this week in Mays Landing and is open to anyone struggling with grief this holiday season. You can check out all the details HERE.

