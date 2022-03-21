Authorities in Ocean County say a Toms River man has been found guilty on several drug-related charges.

According to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer, a jury found 56-year-old John Williams guilty on possession of heroin with intent to distribute; possession of cocaine with intent to distribute; possession of cocaine; and possession of a compound of heroin, fentanyl and 4-ANPP charges on Monday.

Police say on November 10, 2020, detectives from the Lakewood Township Police Department, "observed Williams and a second individual in a parking lot between 2nd and 3rd Streets - crouched behind two motor vehicles for approximately 30 seconds. The second individual subsequently walked away from the scene. Detectives approached Williams and detected an odor of raw marijuana emanating from his person."

Williams was searched based on the odor of marijuana and police allegedly found 164 wax folds of a compound of heroin, fentanyl and 4-ANPP, around 17 grams of cocaine, marijuana, a digital scale, plastic baggies, and approximately $1,250 cash.

Williams will remain in the Ocean County Jail. Sentencing is scheduled for May 13th.

