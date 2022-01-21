After years of planning and construction, Tonewood Brewing is days away from opening a second location in Barrington, NJ.

Tonewood, which established itself several years ago in Oaklyn, has taken over what was once Mr Roberts Lumber off Clements-Bridge Road (near E. Atlantic Avenue).

And, OMG, did Tonewood do a BEAUTIFUL job of transforming that antiquated space, especially the exterior. It's so modernized and gorgeous now, and largely made of glass.

Inside, the beer brewing tanks are now visible from the tasting room, so it's a completely immersive experience. Plus, there's tons more seating, too. The place is HUGE.

Tonewood recently published a short video on it's official Facebook giving a tour of its new Barrington location, so you can see for yourself just how beautiful it is.

Tonewood Brewing in Barrington will officially open this Saturday, January 22 from noon-2 p.m., according to 42 Freeway.

If you're hungry, make sure to stop and grab some food to bring with ya, since the brewery doesn't serve food.

Tonewood's OG Oaklyn location will still be kickin', but will most likely focus on brewing specialty beers moving forward, 42freeway.com reports. I'm hoping both locations serve the Freshies Pale Ale, which I LOVE. It's got notes of lemon and honeysuckle...it's just super delicious.

Congrats to Tonewood!

