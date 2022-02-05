Tragedy: NJ State Trooper Died in Cape May County 18 Years Ago Today

18 years ago today, a New Jersey State Trooper was tragically killed in a crash in Cape May County.

Trooper Bertram T. Zimmerman III had been with the State Police for 2 years and 7 months when during the early morning hours of February 5th, 2004, he was responding to a robbery call from the Dennisville area when his troop car struck a utility pole on Route 83 near Route 9 in Dennis Township. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trooper Bertram Zimmerman III - Photo: New Jersey State Police Trooper Bertram Zimmerman III - Photo: New Jersey State Police loading...

According to the New Jersey State Police, Zimmerman was a graduate of Highland High School, Gloucester County College, and Rutgers University.

Prior to enlisting in the New Jersey State Police, Trooper Zimmerman was a special police officer for Gloucester Township and then an officer for the Evesham Township Police Department. Trooper Zimmerman enlisted in the New Jersey State Police on March 14, 2001 as a member of the 119th Class. His service with the New Jersey State Police was characterized by loyalty, fearless performance of duty, and faithful and honorable devotion to the high principles of the New Jersey State Police.

Zimmerman was assigned to the NJSP's Woodbine Station and was part of a team of troopers and detectives that were investigating armed robberies at area convenience stores.

In 2006, Middleton Dunmore of Atlantic City pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to Zimmerman's death. The Press of Atlantic City reported,

Dunmore would later admit in court that he robbed the Wawa in the Ocean View section of the township that day armed with a handgun. Dunmore tied up the female clerks in the store, stole some money and fled.

Under a plea agreement, Dunmore received a 20-year sentence for that and other robberies that he committed and 10 years for the manslaughter charge.

Dunmore unsuccessfully argued for post-conviction relief in 2019.

Trooper Zimmerman was 32 years old.

