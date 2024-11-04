Treats for People Arriving By Plane At Atlantic City

When you step off an airplane at Atlantic City International Airport, should you be greeted with a "welcome gift"?

Sounds like a great marketing idea, right?

In Hawaii, you used to get a lei when you stepped off a plane. (A lei is a garland necklace - in Hawaii, it used to be fresh flowers.

(The custom is no longer "standard" in Hawaii, but it is still practiced by some travel groups and organizations.)

What should the Atlantic City welcome gift be?

We asked folks on Facebook about a welcome gift idea for Atlantic City, and we received a variety of answers - some really good ideas, but a lot of crazy ideas, too.

People have jokes!

Here are some of the suggestions I'd call "good" or "excellent."

An Atlantic City Casino Chip (from CJ)

A Whole Necklace of Poker Chips (Dennis)

Salt Water Taffy (Sandy)

A Wawa gift card (Frank)

And, now, the jokes:

A Kevlar Vest (Karen)

A wire shark suit to protect you from needles and stabbing with an optional bulletproof vest (Bill)

A hepatitis booster and a prayer (Jeremy)

(Jeremy) A return ticket (Nicholas)

A refund (Jeffrey)

A pork roll egg and cheese on an everything bage l (Jessica)

l (Jessica) Mace (Kim)

Narcan (Danny)

A Syringe (Matthew)

A Different Kind of Lei (Andria)

A Condom (William)

A Tax Bill (Louise)

Welcome to Atlantic City! We're glad you're here!

