Troopers Seek Three for Allegedly Stealing Casino Signs in Atlantic City, NJ
State troopers are asking your help identifying three men wanted for allegedly stealing signs off of casino tables at Tropicana in Atlantic City.
Officials with the New Jersey State Police say the trio was captured on video surveillance removing numerous "table minimum" signs from closed gaming tables around 3 AM on Saturday, June 4th.
Anyone who may be able to identify these suspects is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Casino Operations Unit at (609) 441-7464. Anonymous tips are welcome.
UPDATE 6 PM 6/22: State Police say the three have been identified.
