It’s Called Turtle Gut, in Wildwood NJ…but It Serves Coffee. Will You Try It?
There's a new coffee joint open in Wildwood Crest called Turtle Gut. We're hoping that's not what's on the menu, lol.
Of COURSE not, but stranger things have happened. Some restaurants in South Jersey serve Snapper Soup, that's turtle, right? Maybe someone invented a turtle-flavored coffee, lol.
But Turtle Gut, which replaced Rita's Deli & Bakery on New Jersey Avenue in Crest, according to Wildwood Video Archive, offers coffee and breakfast, as well as burgers and ice cream.
What a relief! So, why Turtle Gut? That's the old name of that particular part of the Wildwood Crest inlet! Yep, Turtle Gut Inlet. Rumor has it Turtle Gut was the site of a Revolutionary War battle right there in Cape May County.
Well, if you'd like to check out what Turtle Gut Coffee has to offer, it's located at 7609 New Jersey Ave in Wildwood Crest, where Rita's used to be.
And, over on its official Instagram page, it looks like Turtle Gut also offers lodging, too!
