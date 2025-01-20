Two $3.99 Buffets We Need to Make a Comeback in New Jersey

Have you gone out to eat lately?
Whether it's a nice locally-owned restaurant, a chain restaurant, or a fast food restaurant, it's going to cost you more that it did a year ago.
Prices in the supermarket continue to go up.
Can you go to the store for "a few things" and manage to get out of there for less than $100?
Taking a step back in time
There are a couple maybe-forgotten buffets to either remind you of, or inform you of, that used to be everyday things.
Both - especially compared to today - we available for low, low prices.
How low?
How about $3.99!
Can you eat anywhere today for $3.99?
Wendy's Superbar
There was a time - in 1995 - that you could enjoy the Wendy's Superbar for $3.99.
The Superbar included a full salad bar, plus a pasta bar, and Mexican food bar.
For $3.99!
Check out this classic Wendy's TV commercial with Wendy's founder, Dave Thomas:
Interesting sidebar: Dave Thomas was born in 1932 in Atlantic City! He was adopted as an infant - and, when he became famous for his Wendy's restaurants, he was an advocate for adoption.
Pizza Hut
The Pizza Hut chain has been around for a long time. Pizza Hut was founded in the late 1950s!
For a long time Pizza Hut used to have a popular pizza buffet. You may still find a random Pizza Hut that has a buffet, but they seem to be few and far between.
In 1990 Pizza Hut had a $3,99 pizza and pasta buffet - and, only $1.99 for kids!
C'mon Pizza Hut and Wendy's - bring `em back!
20 of South Jersey's Most Loved Restaurants
Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly
9 Atlantic City Area Restaurants Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives
Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly