Two Injured in Serious School Bus Crash in Winslow Township

Winslow Township Police are reporting a school bus crash happened Thursday morning with serious injuries to the bus driver and the school bus aid. There were no students aboard to the time of the crash.

A Winslow Township officer on patrol came upon the one-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Cedarbrook Rd near Dylans Drive.

On Facebook, police say their preliminary investigation found that the bus left the roadway striking and severing a utility pole, before coming to rest after striking a large tree.

Both the driver and passenger had to be freed from the wreckage by the Winslow Twp Fire Department.

The passenger, Maryann Lynn, 78, Chesilhurst, NJ was transported by NJSP helicopter to Cooper Trauma for her serious injuries.

The bus driver, Patricia Adams, 74, of Williamstown, was eventually removed from the bus and transported to Cooper trauma via ambulance for her serious injuries.

No immediate cause of the accident was given.

The road remains closed until the Winslow Township Highway Safety Unit completes their investigation.

If you witnessed the crash or have any additional information, contact Ptl. Matthew Regan of the Winslow Twp. Highway Safety Unit, at 609-567-0700x1199.

