Two people were killed in a house fire early Sunday morning in Mullica Township.

According to WPVI-TV, the two-alarm fire happened at a home in the 1500 block of Hamburg Avenue.

Two people died and three others escaped without injury. A family pet also died in the blaze.

The Press of Atlantic City quoted firefighters as saying the fire was in the basement of the home when they arrived but it quickly engulfed the entire structure.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The identities of the victims had not been released as of Monday evening.

