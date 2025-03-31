Popular North Wildwood Bar Being Sold Amid Renovations

When you’re ready to hit the town for the best nightlife in the Wildwoods, everybody heads to the Anglesea section of North Wildwood.

It’s the nightlife hotspot from Anglesea all the way down to Diamond Beach. Everyone that heads to the island in the summer knows that North Wildwood is THE stomping grounds for a fun night out on the town complete with plenty of bar hopping.

Unfortunately, there will be one less hotspot for locals and tourists enjoy come summer 2025.

North Wildwood Bar Up For Sale

North Shore Bar and Kitchen on New York Avenue in North Wildwood will not be reopening this summer. They closed after summer 2023 for renovations, but locals won’t get to see the work come to fruition in time for summer kickoff.

The owner, Marlton-resident Ryan Fitzpatrick, put out a message on North Shore’s Facebook page alerting the public that North Shore will be placed on the market.

Sadly, he has announced that he's accepting offers for 301 New York Avenue.

North Shore Bar Closed For Good

It’s the end of an era. I used to spend my summers dancing to Triple Rail Turn and getting some of the best Orange Crushes on the island made especially for me by bartender Tommy.

The news of North Shore getting sold is such a bummer for those of us who made it our go-to spot over the years.

I’ll miss the fried pickles, orange crushes, and live music the most.

Thanks for the memories, North Shore. Your island vibes will be missed.

