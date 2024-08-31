Two Mile Bridge in Cape May County Hit By Fishing Boat

Two Mile Bridge in Cape May County Hit By Fishing Boat

Facebook - Sea Tow Cape May

And you thought you were having a bad summer....

The bridge directly linking Wildwood Crest with Cape May and Lower Township was closed again Friday night, after being stuck by a fishing vessel.

The Middle Thorofare Bridge is also known as the Two Mile Bridge.

This came just a few weeks after the bridge that carries Ocean Drive over the water was closed for a few days when the drawbridge motor died, and the bridge was stuck in the "up" position.

Facebook - Sea Tow Cape May
loading...

Friday night accident closes 2 Mile Bridge

The latest incident happened at the bridge at about 9:30 pm when the fishing vessel Jersey Cape lost power and became pinned against the bridge.

Thanks to the efforts of Sea Tow Cape May, the boat was freed and pulled away from the bridge.

No injuries were reported, and the crew of the Jersey Cape was said to be safe.

Here's a look at what happened, thanks to Sea Tow Cape May:

Sea Two says at the time, the boat was battling 20+ MPH winds and an outgoing high tide.

Here's more as shared by Sea Tow Cape May:

As of this writing the bridge was still closed, so it can be checked for damage.

Cat Country 107.3 logo
Get our free mobile app

LOOK: These are the 100 best cities to raise a family

Stacker collected 2023 data from Niche to compile a list of the top 100 cities to raise a family, based on school systems, crime rates, and more.  

Gallery Credit: Emily Sherman

LOOK: Are these the most fun cities in America?

Stacker put together a list of the most fun cities in America based on a comparative metric of 182 states through WalletHub.

Gallery Credit: Jacob Osborn, Nicole Caldwell

Filed Under: AC Facebook, Accident, Bridge, Cape May, Wildwood, Wildwood Crest
Categories: Cat Country Morning Show, New Jersey News, South Jersey News

More From Cat Country 107.3