Two Mile Bridge in Cape May County Hit By Fishing Boat

And you thought you were having a bad summer....

The bridge directly linking Wildwood Crest with Cape May and Lower Township was closed again Friday night, after being stuck by a fishing vessel.

The Middle Thorofare Bridge is also known as the Two Mile Bridge.

This came just a few weeks after the bridge that carries Ocean Drive over the water was closed for a few days when the drawbridge motor died, and the bridge was stuck in the "up" position.

Facebook - Sea Tow Cape May Facebook - Sea Tow Cape May loading...

Friday night accident closes 2 Mile Bridge

The latest incident happened at the bridge at about 9:30 pm when the fishing vessel Jersey Cape lost power and became pinned against the bridge.

Thanks to the efforts of Sea Tow Cape May, the boat was freed and pulled away from the bridge.

No injuries were reported, and the crew of the Jersey Cape was said to be safe.

Here's a look at what happened, thanks to Sea Tow Cape May:

Sea Two says at the time, the boat was battling 20+ MPH winds and an outgoing high tide.

Here's more as shared by Sea Tow Cape May:

As of this writing the bridge was still closed, so it can be checked for damage.

