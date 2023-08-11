Two Of New Jersey’s Cities Make America’s Most Pet-Friendly List

One thing is for sure here in New Jersey. We really love our pets, and we treat them very well. Despite that, you may not like where the top Garden State cities landed on the national list of the most pet-friendly cities.

Wherever you turn in the Garden State you will find a dog park or a dog beach or a pet happy hour and that's an awesome thing. But there are no New Jersey towns that have made the top 40 most pet-friendly cities in America.

Here's the good news. Two New Jersey towns did make the top 50. To be specific, WalletHub says Newark is #44 and Jersey City is #47. There are no other New Jersey cities on the list.

To be fair, we are talking cities, not towns here, so not every town in New Jersey qualifies, but somehow I think our state should have done better on this one.

There is no question that the Garden State loves dogs. As a matter of fact, at Bring Fido, we found 2 dozen dog-friendly beaches right here in New Jersey.

New Jersey does, however, have a pretty low percentage of pet owners, only 47% according to Quad Cities, with 29% owning dogs New Jersey's pet ownership percentage is the 5th lowest in the nation, so maybe we shouldn't really be so surprised at our cities not ranking higher on the pet-friendly list.

