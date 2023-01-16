Two Restaurants Named Among Most Romantic In New Jersey

We are closing in on Valentine's Day and the most romantic restaurants in New Jersey will start filling their reservation books soon.

But, you don't have to wait to try one of these two fantastic restaurants recently named among the most romantic restaurants in New Jersey. Make an impromptu date night with the one you love sometime this week and let the fun begin.

What Makes a Restaurant Romantic?

Offering a romantic setting is a balancing act. To conjure up the essence of romance, a restaurant needs just the right amount of each of the right ingredients; not too much and not too little.

The restaurant should be intimate but friendly, have sufficient room between the tables, be lively but not loud, and know how to mix the lighting so you can see each other, but in a good light.

Here are two New Jersey restaurants that get it right, according to the New Jersey Food & Dining critic for Only In Your State.com.

Ebbitt Room, 25 Jackson St, Cape May

Located in the Virginia Hotel, the Ebbitt Room, a farm-to-table restaurant, is an inviting eatery that boasts delicious food, an extensive wine list, fireside cocktails, and live music occasionally on weekends. The Ebbitt Room is cozy and charming -- you will love it!

The Ebbit Room/Facebook The Ebbitt Room/Facebook loading...

Sofia Restaurant, 9314 Amherst Ave, Margate

Sofia is one of my personal favorites. Sofia always has a lively atmosphere -- it's a great place to meet friends or to have that special date night we talked about. The food is excellent, too!

Only In Your State.com says, "Sofia will transport you to the Mediterranean with its authentic dishes and decor. With live music and no lack of ambiance, this really is one of the most romantic restaurants in New Jersey!"

Sofia/Facebook Sofia/Facebook loading...

