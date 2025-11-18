We are very excited to tell you that rising star Ty Myers has been added to the lineup for next summer's Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, New Jersey!

The sixth annual edition of the festival is scheduled for the beach in Wildwood, June 18 - 21, 2026.

Ty Myers is Newest Edition to Barefoot Fest Lineup

Ty Myers is the second artist added to the Barefoot lineup this week. We're expecting at least one new act to be announced each day this week.

Myers, is a native of Texas, and he's had some viral success with songs like "Thought It Was Love" and "Ends of the Earth."

Shaboozey was added yesterday. He's most famous for the 2024 hit song, "A Bar Songs (Tipsy).

The 2026 Barefoot Country Music Fest Lineup Looks Great!

Headliners for next summer's festival have already been announced. They include Post Malone, Eric Church, Kelsea Ballerini, and Miranda Lambert. It'll be the Barefoot debut for three of the four - Eric Church played Barefoot once before.

Other artists that have already been announced include Cole Swindell and Chase Matthew. When all is said and done, over 40 artists will be playing on the beach in Wildwood in June.

Last year, Barefoot sold out several weeks before the event. We're expecting a similar sell out for 2026 - but, maybe earlier this time. You can get your Barefoot tickets here. We can't wait!

