Florida Georgia Line star and solo artist Tyler Hubbard had to get creative after he and his wife, Hayley, forgot their face masks during a recent shopping trip.

In order to get into an Uber on their way home, the couple realized they'd need to mask up before getting in the car — and so, they dug into their recently purchased goods for a quick fix.

Get our free mobile app

As it turned out, the closest thing they had to face masks were a couple of pairs of underwear from fitness brand Alo. The Hubbards shared the hilarious results on social media, with Hayley in tears laughing in the background as she and Hubbard rocked their brand-new matching neon yellow thong panties — on their faces.

"We forgot our masks," Hubbard explains between giggles. "So we had to get creative here to get in the Uber. Luckily we just went shopping for underwear."

In the caption of his post, Hubbard took the opportunity to give a shoutout to the brand, writing, "This is honestly the softest mask I've ever worn. Shout out [Alo] for the airbrush invisible thong." It might not have been the kind of review the company was expecting, but hey — any press is good press, right?

When he's not rocking an "airbrush invisible thong" as a face mask, Hubbard is busily pursuing new musical ventures. In February, he and his FGL bandmate Brian Kelley announced plans to "take a break," explaining that they each planned to take on some new projects.

Hubbard partnered with Tim McGraw for a track called "Undivided," which arrived in early 2021. More recently, he joined Thomas Rhett for a new track on Rhett's album called "Death Row."

Since announcing his break from FGL, the singer has also been soaking up family life. Earlier this month, he shared some snapshots from a "daddy-daughter date" with his oldest child, 4-year-old Olivia.