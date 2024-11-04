An unattended suitcase near a ballot box at the municipal building in Egg Harbor Township caused quite a bit of concern Monday afternoon, however, it was deemed not a threat.

The scene unfolded just before 1:00 at the tax office in EHT — that's when police received a call about the suitcase left near a curb line.

According to authorities, a representative from the Atlantic City Bomb Squad responded, x-rayed the travel-sized suitcase, and determined that it was not a threat.

Upon opening it, authorities found items belonging to a child. It is believed that the suitcase was inadvertently left by a family member who conducted a child custody exchange.

Egg Harbor Township Municipal Building - Photo: Google Maps Egg Harbor Township Municipal Building - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Our investigation revealed that at no time was anyone in danger. There are several cameras that captured the child exchange, and it was determined that the suitcase had also been moved to the location closer to the ballot box. It did not appear that it was intentionally placed anywhere near that location, but rather left behind.

EHT's administrative offices were closed for less than an hour while the investigation took place.

Police were quick to pass along this reminder:

Please remember, if you see something, say something. We would rather err on the side of caution when it comes to your safety.