Upset Mom Looking for Her Daughter’s Legs in Ocean Near Wildwood

A month from Pennsylvania says her daughter lost her legs in the ocean, and she's hoping someone finds them and returns them.

(It's hard to believe someone would find them but not return them.)

It happened in North Wildwood

Lynn Makowiec recently posted on the Facebook group, "The Wildwoods NJ Community."

Lynn says her daughter is a quad amputee and on Wednesday, September 4th, she went into the ocean near 21st Avenue in North Wildwood.

Lynn says somehow the water caused her daughter's prosthetic legs to fall off in the ocean - and they were immediately lost.

Searches have turned up nothing.

Two legs missing in the ocean

Lynn says she reached out to both North Wildwood Police and the Beach Patrol, and they are aware of the loss. She says she was told the legs most likely floated south towards Wildwood and Wildwood Crest.

So....have you seen two legs floating in the ocean? If you have, reach out to Lynn on Facebook, or contact the North Wildwood Police Department.

See, you do hear something new everyday!

SOURCE: Facebook

