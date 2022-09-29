Vehicle Found in Vineland, Cape May Court House Man Missing

Authorities found his car, but a Cape May Court House man is missing.

New Jersey State Police say they are trying to locate Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Court House.

State Police say Osmundsen was last seen Tuesday, September 27, just before 10 pm, walking away from his vehicle on State Highway 55, south of milepost 35 in Vineland.

Osmundsen is described as "a white male, 5’8” tall, with brown eyes and brown/gray hair. He was last seen wearing tan pants, a gray shirt, a gray bookbag, gray slip-on shoes and possibly wearing glasses." They say he suffers from dementia.

Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the New Jersey State Police Port Norris Station at 856-785-0036. They say anonymous tips are welcome.

SOURCE: New Jersey State Police Deparment.