Ventnor City, NJ Police Arrest Man For Luring/ Enticing Child

Ventnor City, New Jersey Police Chief Joe Fussner has confirmed the arrest of a Ventnor man for luring/enticing a child for the purpose of having sex with him.

The investigation began back on May 22, 2022, when the Ventnor City Police Department received a report from a subject regarding an alleged meeting between Joseph M. Manzoni, age 55, and a 15-year-old child.

According to the Ventnor Police Department, the May 22nd communication between the two took place on an online app, whereby Manzoni believed that he was talking with a 15-year-old child.

Chief Fussner has confirmed that:

A month-long investigation by members of the Ventnor City Police Department Detective Bureau resulted in Manzoni being charged on June 22, 2022, with one count of luring and enticing a child by various means, a second-degree crime. Manzoni was charged on a summons pending an appearance in Atlantic County Superior Court, said Fussner.

The incident location was Jackson and Ventnor Avenues in Ventnor City.

Fussner has confirmed that the investigating officers are Detective Kevin Brady and Patrolman Michael Newell.

SOURCE : Joe Fussner, Ventnor City Chief of Police.

