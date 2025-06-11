Man Shot in Head in Mays Landing
Police in Hamilton Township say an arrest has been made after a man was shot in the head in Mays Landing.
The shooting happened Sunday evening outside the Popeye's restaurant on the Black Horse Pike.
Man with gunshot wound treated at hospital in Galloway Township
Hamilton Township Police say they were alerted late Sunday night that a man was being treated AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Pomona for a gunshot wound to the head. The shooting had reportedly occurred in Mays Landing.
Hamilton Township Police detectives determined the shooting had taken place in the parking lot of Popeye's earlier in the evening.
An investigation determined that the shooter was Christian Ruiz, 18, of Pleasantville. He was arrested Monday and faces a number of charges:
- Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon (6 counts)
- Aggravated Assault by Pointing a Firearm (6 counts)
- Aggravated Assault by Discharging a Firearm into a Vehicle (6 counts)
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child (3 counts)
- Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose
Ruiz is being held in the Atlantic County Jail.
There is no word on the condition of the man who was shot, and his identity has not been released.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to call Township of Hamilton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (609) 625-2700 extension 578. Galloway Township Police also helped in the investigation.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
SOURCE: Hamilton Township Police Department.
