Absecon Police say a chase in Absecon led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle and the arrest of a Galloway Township man.

19-Year-Old Galloway man in trouble after chase

Absecon Police say they received a report about a stolen car near Pine Street early Monday morning.

Later that day, about 3 pm, officers spotted the stolen vehicle near 10th Avenue and Spring Lane. Police say that when that happened, the driver, Prince-Naseem Medas, 19, of Galloway Township, drove away, beginning a chase that went to Upland Avenue and 1st Avenue.

The car went off the road on 1st Avenue, and Medas attempted to run. With the help of Galloway Township Police, Medas was eventually located and taken into custody.

Galloway Township man booked on charges

Police say Medas has been charged with Receiving Stolen Property, Eluding, Resisting Arrest, and Obstruction of Justice. He's being held in the Atlantic County Jail and will eventually appear in court.

SOURCE: Absecon Police

