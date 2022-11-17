Get our free mobile app

Authorities in Ventnor are asking for your help locating a woman who hasn't been seen in over a month.

37-year-old Kileen E. Jackson, of Ventnor, has been missing since October 16th.

Description

Caucasian female

Approximately 5' 6" tall

120 pounds

Blond/strawberry hair

Where she may be

Police say Jackson is believed to be in or around the Atlantic City area or may be attempting to travel back to the Trenton area.

How to help

If anyone should see Kileen Jackson, you are asked to contact the Ventnor City Police Department at (609) 822-2101 or dial 9-1-1.

