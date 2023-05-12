Officials with the Ventnor Police Department say it was an exciting afternoon for two of their officers on Thursday when they helped deliver a baby at a home.

At around 4:00, Ventnor City Police officers Ptl. Blake Ballin and Sgt. Marc Franco, Jr., responded to an ambulance call for a woman in labor.

Upon arrival, the officers quickly found the 34-year-old woman was in active labor and the pair assisted with the delivery and welcomed a baby boy into the world.

The baby’s cries of joy came to the delight of both the officers and the proud mother, who did an amazing job.

Chief Joseph Fussner said in a statement, "It’s not everyday our officers get to be a part of such a special moment. The dedication and ability to stay calm in an extraordinary situation speaks volumes of Patrolman Ballin and Sgt. Franco Jr."

Both mother and child were transported to a local hospital by the Ventnor City Fire Department.

